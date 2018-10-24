McLaren drivers Fernando Alonso and Jenson Button fooled around after suffering a disappointing showing in qualifying at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Both drivers failed to make through Q1 at Interlagos, where Nico Rosberg took his fifth consecutive pole position as he edged a battle with Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton by just 0.078 seconds.

Despite enduring a frustrating weekend, Alonso sunned himself and joked that next time he would take his phone and lotion out on to the track to make the most of any future sunbathing opportunities.

His antics led to a hashtag - PlacesAlonsoWouldRatherBe - trending on Twitter.

