Williams test driver Susie Wolff believes it is time to move on as the Scot announces her retirement from motorsport.

Wolff, the first woman to take part in a grand prix weekend for more than 20 years, told BBC Breakfast her dream of racing in Formula 1 was never going to come true.

The 32-year-old hopes she can inspire the next generation and believes women can compete at the highest level in the sport.

Available to UK users only.