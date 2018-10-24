BBC F1 picks out some of the lighter moments on Lewis Hamilton's journey to becoming Formula 1 world champion for a third time.

Hamilton secured his third world title with three races to spare after a thrilling win in the US Grand Prix in Texas, his closest rival Sebastian Vettel finished third.

We look back at Hamilton's encounter with Arnold Schwarzenegger in Australia, some golf buggy stunts with David Coulthard and Hamilton's dog Roscoe's singing talents, and much more.

Available to UK users only.