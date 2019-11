Ever the pro, BBC F1 presenter Suzi Perry keeps her cool and tells the cameras to keep rolling despite slipping off the tyre she was sitting on mid-interview.

Perry was interviewing legendary F1 commentator Murray Walker about the 2005 Japanese Grand Prix for F1 Rewind when she suffered the tyre malfunction.

You can watch F1 Rewind: Individual Brilliance on BBC Two at 14:30 BST on Saturday, 10 October.