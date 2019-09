Watch highlights as Nico Rosberg beats Lewis Hamilton to pole at the Japanese Grand Prix as Daniil Kvyat walks away from a massive crash in his Red Bull.

The Russian's shunt, as he rolled his Red Bull after putting a wheel on the grass on the run to the Hairpin, ended Hamilton's chances of taking pole.

Hamilton was just 0.076 seconds slower than Rosberg on their first laps, but Kvyat's crash stopped the session before any driver could do a final lap.

Available to UK users only.