Lee McKenzie is joined by BBC F1 co-commentator David Coulthard as they look back on qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix where Lewis Hamilton claimed pole.

The world champion's team-mate and closest title rival, Nico Rosberg, was fourth, beaten by both Ferraris, Kimi Raikkonen ahead of Sebastian Vettel.

We hear from a number of the drivers as well as former driver Ivan Capelli who speaks about the hopes of keeping the race at Monza on the F1 calendar.