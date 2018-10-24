As the 2015 Formula 1 season starts its summer break, BBC Sport looks back at some of the best moments so far.

Mercedes have dominated the season, winning eight of 10 races - Lewis Hamilton has taken five wins, Nico Rosberg three and Sebastian Vettel has taken the chequered flag twice for Ferrari.

But with nine races to go and signs of improvement at Ferrari, Red Bull and Williams, the real story of F1 2015 may be yet to come.

You can watch coverage of the Belgian Grand Prix live on the BBC from 21-23 August.

