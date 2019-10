Eddie Jordan remembers the career of French Formula 1 driver Jules Bianchi, who has died nine months after suffering severe head injuries in a crash at the 2014 Japanese Grand Prix.

Bianchi made his F1 debut with Marussia in 2013 and scored their first-ever points after finishing ninth at the 2014 Monaco Grand Prix.

He was also a member of the Ferrari young driver academy after previously working as a test driver for the team.

