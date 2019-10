French Formula 1 driver Jules Bianchi has died, nine months after suffering severe head injuries in a crash at the 2014 Japanese Grand Prix.

The 25-year-old had been in a coma since crashing his car into a recovery vehicle in wet conditions in Suzuka last October.

His family said: "Jules fought right to the very end, as he always did, but today his battle came to an end."

Tim Allman reports.