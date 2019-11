Murray Walker ends the latest F1 Rewind programme with a new "Murrayism" as he forgets Felipe Massa's name.

Walker was talking to Suzi Perry about Lewis Hamilton's win at the 2008 British Grand Prix, his first on home soil in F1.

You can watch the full F1 Rewind programme featuring three of the best races from the British Grand Prix on BBC 2 at 11:15 BST on Sunday July 5.