Nico Rosberg takes an impressive victory in the Austrian Grand Prix to reduce Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton's lead in the World Championship.

Hamilton's attempt to re-pass on lap one was thwarted by the safety car, triggered by a heavy crash between Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen and McLaren's Fernando Alonso.

Sebastian Vettel had to settle for fourth behind Williams's Felipe Massa, after the Ferrari pit crew had a problem fitting his right rear wheel during his pit stop.

