McLaren's Chief Operating Officer Jonathan Neale gets a grilling from BBC Sport's David Coulthard, Eddie Jordan and Suzi Perry following a disastrous Canadian Grand Prix.

Both Jenson Button and Fernando Alonso were forced to retire from the race in Montreal, with Alonso describing the team as "amateurs" on his team radio.

Straight-talking Neale pulled no punches with his answers in a feisty but good-natured exchange, and at one point agreed to join the team next season if he can "fight Eddie."

