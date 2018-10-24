Lewis Hamilton says a squeaky toy given to his dog by Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel kept him awake the night before a Formula 1 race.

The pair, who were answering quick-fire questions with BBC Sport's Lee McKenzie at the Bahrain Grand Prix, also reveal their biggest ever purchases and what they do to relax.

When asked if they would ever swap teams Hamilton jokes that the question should be "would they ever race for the same team?"

