F1 Rewind: Amazing Races

Suzi Perry and Murray Walker introduce highlights of three classic races from the F1 archives. There's a chance to relive the final race of the 1996 season in Japan when Damon Hill made F1 history, becoming the first son of an F1 world champion to follow in his father's footsteps and win the world title.

The second memorable race to feature is the dramatic, rain-affected Canadian Grand Prix from 2011. Jenson Button took the victory but only after passing reigning world champion Sebastian Vettel on the last lap of an absorbing race in Montreal.

The third race is the Bahrain Grand Prix from 2014, a memorable contest that defied the pre-race criticism that F1 had started to resemble 'taxi driving'. Lewis Hamilton emerged victorious after a thrilling battle with Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg.

This is a live stream of BBC Two starting at 11:05 GMT

Available to UK users only

How to follow the 2015 F1 season on the BBC