BBC F1 expert David Coulthard says cars will be faster in 2015 after a "developmental" season last year.

Presenter Suzi Perry is joined by Coulthard, Ben Edwards and Allan McNish to discuss the changes in Formula 1 before the opening race in Australia on 15 March.

BBC F1 analyst McNish expects a "big jump" in performance this year, while TV commentator Edwards predicts there will be less power sliding this season.

