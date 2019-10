Filmed in November 2014, Jenson Button looks back at his memorable career in Formula 1 with BBC Sport's David Coulthard.

The British driver made his debut in Australia in 2000, with his career highlight being his world title win with Brawn GP in 2009.

It has been confirmed by McLaren that Button will race for the team in 2016 after the 35-year-old said the team's determination to improve following a difficult year was decisive in his decision to race on.

