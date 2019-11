Toro Rosso's Max Verstappen ends up travelling on the safety car escape road during first practice for the Brazilian Grand Prix.

The 17-year old Dutch driver, who is making his grand prix debut next year, locked up heading into the first corner at Interlagos and was forced to take an unusual route back onto the circuit.

The Interlagos track has a number of escape roads around the circuit perimeter, as Kimi Raikkonen also found out during the grand prix in 2012.

