Classic F1 deciders: Hill's heartbreak

  • From the section Formula 1

In the build-up to this season's F1 finale in Abu Dhabi, BBC Sport looks back at five of the best season-deciding races in Formula 1 history.

Watch highlights of the battle between Michael Schumacher and Damon Hill at the final round of the 1994 world championship in Australia.

With the world championship delicately poised, an infamous collision between the Benetton and Williams in Adelaide would decide the outcome of the world championship.

Click here to watch Classic F1: Title Deciders with Murray Walker on the BBC iPlayer.

Live coverage of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix begins across the BBC on Friday.

Available to UK users only.

