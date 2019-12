Mercedes driver Nico Rosberg suffers a miserable day at the Singapore Grand Prix after having to start from the pit-lane and then retiring on lap 15 with electrical problems to lose his lead in the drivers' championship.

The German was unable to challenge race winner Lewis Hamilton, who now leads Rosberg by three points with five races to go and 150 points available.

Rosberg described the race as a "rollercoaster" and "very frustrating".

