Nico Rosberg says that finishing second to his Mercedes team-mate and title rival Lewis Hamilton in the Italian Grand Prix "feels terrible".

Rosberg lost the lead of the race at Monza when he braked too late into the first chicane and was forced to take to the escape road, with Hamilton taking the lead as his team-mate negotiated the bollards before rejoining the track.

The victory reduces Hamilton's deficit in the title race to 22 points.

