Ricciardo wins classic Hungarian GP

Watch highlights as Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo masters the tricky conditions to win a sensational Hungarian Grand Prix ahead of Ferrari's Fernando Alonso.

Lewis Hamilton fought his way up the field from a pit lane start to finish third, crucially beating team-mate and championship leader Nico Rosberg.

The race started in wet conditions and saw two safety car periods following big crashes for Marcus Ericsson and Sergio Perez, with Ricciardo passing Alonso with three laps to go.

