Tom Clarkson and David Coulthard review a dramatic day at the German Grand Prix, after local hope and championship leader Nico Rosberg claimed pole position in Hockenheim.

They are joined by Williams head of vehicle engineering Rob Smedley to look at Lewis Hamilton's heavy crash and the resurgence of Williams after Valtteri Bottas qualified second and Felipe Massa third.

Hamilton tells BBC Sport he feels a "bit bruised", but expects to start the race from the pit lane.

