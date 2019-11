Watch highlights as McLaren's Niki Lauda wins the 1984 British Grand Prix at Brands Hatch.

Lauda's victory made him the all-time highest points scorer in Formula 1 at the time, while Derek Warwick's second place for Renault also equalled his best ever result.

Lauda would go on to claim his third and final world championship in 1984 at the Portuguese Grand Prix, beating team-mate Alain Prost by just half a point - the smallest title-winning margin in history.

