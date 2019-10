Double world champion Fernando Alonso says he wants to win a third title, which would be more special with his current team Ferrari.

Speaking to BBC F1 pit-lane reporter Tom Clarkson, 32-year-old Alonso says he has no intention of retiring any time soon.

The 2005 and 2006 champion speaks about his passion for speed from an early age and says his best years in Formula 1 are still ahead of him.

