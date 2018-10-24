Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton says he thought he was going to crash during the Monaco Grand Prix, after telling his team he had dirt caught in his left eye.

The 2008 champion was close behind eventual winner Nico Rosberg before dropping back, telling his team on the radio he "couldn't see out of his left eye - it's impossible".

Hamilton also says there is "nothing much to say" about his relationship with team-mate Rosberg, after the Brit seemed unhappy with Rosberg making a mistake at the end of Saturday's qualifying.

