BBC F1 pit-lane reporter Tom Clarkson explains how the Chinese Grand Prix finished one lap early after an official waved the chequered flag in error.

Lewis Hamilton, who dominated the race to win in Shanghai, saw the flag at the start of his final lap and continued to race, but the rules dictate that in those circumstances the result must be declared at the end of the previous lap.

This meant that Marussia's Jules Bianchi retained 17th place despite being passed by Caterham's Kamui Kobayashi on the penultimate lap.

