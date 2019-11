BBC Sport's Ben Edwards previews the Chinese Grand Prix as the race is run for the 11th time at the Shanghai International Circuit.

The 5.451km circuit is located 35km northeast of Shanghai and first featured on the F1 calendar in 2004, with the race won by Ferrari's Rubens Barrichello.

Six of the this year's field have won in Shanghai, with Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari's 2013 winner Fernando Alonso looking to win for a third time this weekend.

