Lewis Hamilton wins a thrilling race-long battle with his Mercedes team-mate Nico Rosberg to win the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Their fierce battle at the front became a 10-lap sprint after a late safety car period wiped out Hamilton's 10-second advantage following a terrifying crash for Sauber's Esteban Gutierrez.

A frantic fight for third place was won by Force India's Sergio Perez, from Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo.

Available to UK users only.