Sherlock star Benedict Cumberbatch reveals his new-found love for Formula 1 to BBC Sport's Suzi Perry and David Coulthard at the Malaysian Grand Prix.

The Star Trek and The Hobbit actor was asked by F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone to interview the drivers on the Sepang podium, and said it was an offer that was impossible to turn down.

At the end of the interview, Cumberbatch is asked about the future of the hit detective series, Sherlock.