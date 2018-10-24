Suzi Perry is joined by David Coulthard, Ben Edwards and Allan McNish to discuss a whole range of topics ahead of the new Formula 1 season.

Here the team give their thoughts on the rule changes for the 2014 season and how the appearance of the cars will evolve throughout the season.

They also give their thoughts on the controversial plan to award double points at the last race of the season which should see the championship go down to the wire.

Watch the 2014 Formula 1 preview show on the Red Button and on the BBC Sport website and other platforms from 19:00 GMT on Tuesday.

Available to UK users only.