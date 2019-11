BBC Sport looks back at Kimi Raikkonen's previous spell at Ferrari, as he prepares to start his first season back with the team.

The Finn joined Ferrari in 2007, winning the drivers' title in his first season - but poor performances in 2008 and 2009 led to the team replacing him with Fernando Alonso.

After two impressive seasons with Lotus, Raikkonen has been signed on a one-year deal by Ferrari and will partner Alonso.

