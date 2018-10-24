Watch highlights of Sebastian Vettel sealing a record-breaking eighth consecutive Formula 1 win at the United States Grand Prix.

The German beat Lotus's Romain Grosjean and his Red Bull Racing team-mate Mark Webber to victory at the Circuit of the Americas, breaking Michael Schumacher's record for consecutive race wins, set in 2004.

Ferrari's Fernando Alonso finished fifth to secure second place in the world championship to Vettel, who tied up the title in India three races ago.

