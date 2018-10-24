Fernando Alonso crashes over the kerbs in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as he battles with Jean-Eric Vergne after exiting the pits.

Alonso was taken to hospital following the incident after a medical alarm was triggered in the Spaniard's Ferrari when it crashed down at more than 150mph as he avoided contact with the Toro Rosso.

The 2005 and 2006 world champion, who was later cleared by stewards for passing off the track, did not show any visible signs of discomfort after finishing the race in fifth position.

