Sebastian Vettel takes another step closer to a fourth consecutive world championship with victory in the Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka.

The Red Bull Racing driver has now won four races at Suzuka in the last five years, emerging victorious after a race-long battle with team-mate Mark Webber and Lotus's Romain Grosjean who finished second and third respectively.

Ferrari's Fernando Alonso finished fourth to continue the contest for the world championship until the next race in India where Vettel only needs to finish in the top five to claim the title.

