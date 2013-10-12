Tributes paid to Maria De Villota

Tributes are paid to Maria De Villota following the F1 reserve driver's death in Spain.

Former team boss Eddie Jordan praises De Villota as "courageous" and "tenacious", describing says the Spaniard's death is "tragic loss" to motorsport, while Ferrari's Fernando Alonso, Sauber Team Principal Monisha Kaltenborn and Williams reserve driver Susie Wolff also offer their thoughts.

De Villota lost her right eye in a crash in July 2012 while testing for the Marussia team, suffering severe head and facial injuries after colliding with a lorry at Duxford Aerodrome in Cambridgeshire.

