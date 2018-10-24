Kimi Raikkonen plays down a potential rivalry with future team-mate Fernando Alonso at Ferrari next season, saying "it'll be fine" within the team.

The Finn will leave Lotus at the end of the season after agreeing a two-year contract with the team he won the world title with in 2007, and will replace Felipe Massa.

Daniel Ricciardo, who himself is moving to Red Bull in 2014, admits he is "surprised" at Raikkonen joining Ferrari - while Lewis Hamilton believes Raikkonen is "a fantastic driver" who will do well alongside Alonso.

Available to UK users only.