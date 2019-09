Sebastian Vettel claims his sixth victory of the 2013 Formula 1 season as he comfortably wins the Italian Grand Prix.

The reigning world champion led from the start to win for the third time at Monza, with his title rival Fernando Alonso second in the Ferrari and Red Bull team-mate Mark Webber third.

The victory extends Vettel's lead in the drivers' championship to 53 points.

