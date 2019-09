BBC F1's Lee McKenzie joins up with Force India's Paul Di Resta, as the British F1 driver returns to his family's hometown in Italy.

Di Resta was born and bred in Scotland but still has family in Corigliano, a village near Naples.

The 27-year-old also admits it would "be a dream" to drive for Ferrari, as speculation mounts on whether the Italian team will keep Felipe Massa for the 2014 season.

