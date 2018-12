Michael Schumacher tells BBC Sport's Lee McKenzie he would be "pretty happy" if Sebastian Vettel went on to break his records of wins and world titles.

Red Bull's Vettel is on course to win a fourth consecutive championship this year and has 31 wins at the age of 26, while Schumacher quit F1 with seven titles and 91 wins.

Schumacher feels that if Vettel were to break any of his records, it would be like they were "staying in the family" as they are good friends.