Watch highlights from an action-packed German Grand Prix as Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel wins for the first time on home soil at the Nurburgring.

The reigning world champion held off the challenge of Kimi Raikkonen and Romain Grosjean, with Fernando Alonso fourth.

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton faded from pole to finish fifth, passing McLaren's Jenson Button on the last lap.

Available to UK users only.