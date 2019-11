Watch Lewis Hamilton link up with the Red Arrows, as he gets a chance to fulfil a lifelong ambition to fly with the famous aerobatic team.

The Mercedes driver, along with BBC F1's David Coulthard, went to RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire to take part in the unique event.

"It was such an incredible day: a day that anyone would dream of doing. Looking back on it, I still can't believe I've been in a fighter jet," said Hamilton afterwards in his column on the BBC Sport website.