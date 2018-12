Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel says his first Canadian Grand Prix win was "a great race," but warns that there is "still a long way to go" in the season.

The German triple world champion led the race throughout and finished 14 seconds ahead of the second-placed Ferrari of Fernando Alonso.

Vettel leads the drivers' championship on 132 points, 36 points ahead of Alonso, with Red Bull's first Canadian victory furthering their lead in the constructors' championship.

