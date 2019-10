Watch race highlights as Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel ignores team orders and overtakes Red Bull team-mate Mark Webber to win the Malaysian Grand Prix.

Webber led after the final pit stops and the drivers were told to hold position to the end of the race but Vettel passed Webber with 13 laps to go.

Lewis Hamilton took third ahead of Mercedes team-mate Nico Rosberg, while Ferrari's Fernando Alonso crashed on the second lap after breaking his front wing.

