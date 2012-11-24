Schumacher reflects on F1 career

Speaking in November 2012 ahead of his second retirement from Formula 1, Michael Schumacher says he wants to be remembered as "just a racer".

The seven-time world champion reflects on his disappointing return to the sport with Mercedes in 2010, admitting he would have preferred to be fighting for race wins and championships than the "different challenge" of "re-building" the Brackley-based outfit.

In a 21-year career, after making his debut for Jordan in 1991, Schumacher amassed a record 91 Grand Prix victories and 68 pole positions.

