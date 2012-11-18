Hamilton beats Vettel to US win

Lewis Hamilton beats Sebastian Vettel to win the US Grand Prix, with Fernando Alonso finishing third to keep his world championship hopes alive.

Hamilton trailed Vettel's Red Bull for much of the first Grand Prix to be held at the Circuit of the Americas, but passed him with 14 laps remaining and held on to take his fourth win of the season.

Alonso's podium means the title will now be settled in the final race of the season in Brazil next weekend, the Ferrari driver 13 points adrift of leader Vettel with 25 available for a win.

