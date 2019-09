BBC Sport's David Coulthard drives a lap of the new Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, in Red Bull's simulator.

The 13-time Grand Prix winner previews the layout of the new circuit, which will host it's first Formula 1 race on Sunday 18 November.

Another new American race scheduled for June next year in New Jersey has been be postponed until 2014 due to a financing problem.

