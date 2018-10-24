Sebastian Vettel says he has has a "great weekend so far" after topping the timings in every session and taking pole position for the Indian Grand Prix.

Red Bull locked out the front row, with Mark Webber "surprised" to take second place and third-placed Lewis Hamilton believing his McLaren team should have the strength to challenge their rivals for victory in Sunday's Grand Prix.

World championship leader Vettel took pole and won the inaugural race at the Buddh International Circuit in 2011.

Available to UK users only.