Singapore Grand Prix highlights 2012

  • From the section Formula 1

Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel eases to victory in the Singapore GP after Lewis Hamilton is forced to retire his McLaren with gearbox failure.

Hamilton's team-mate Jenson Button finished second ahead of Ferrari's Fernando Alonso, who now leads Vettel by 29 points in the standings, while Force India's Paul Di Resta claimed his best-ever Formula 1 finish in fourth place.

The race at Marina Bay reached it's mandatory two-hour time limit after accidents involving HRT's Narain Karthikeyan and a collision between Michael Schumacher and Jean-Eric Vergne both brought out the safety car.

  • From the section Formula 1
