Mercedes driver Michael Schumacher runs into the back of Toro Rosso's Jean-Eric Vergne, the third year in succession the seven-time World Champion has crashed at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Schumacher suspects something may have broken on the car as he tried to brake early for the corner following a period behind the safety car, but the stewards have handed him a 10-place grid penalty for the next race in Japan.

German countryman Sebastian Vettel won the race ahead of McLaren's Jenson Button and Ferrari's Fernando Alonso, leaving the reigning world champion Vettel 29 points behind Alonso in the drivers' championship.