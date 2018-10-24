BBC Sport takes a look at some of the opening-lap incidents involving Lotus driver Romain Grosjean this season, including the first-corner crash at the Belgian Grand Prix for which he has received a one-race ban.

The 26-year-old Lotus driver was involved in another incident at the Japanese Grand Prix, prompting Red Bull's Mark Webber to call him a "first-lap nutcase" and "embarrassing".

In 15 races this season, Grosjean has been involved in seven first-lap, and one second-lap, incidents.

